Up Close 2/11/24: Analyzing America's very weird week in politics

ABC News political experts joins Bill Ritter on this week's 'Up Close' to discuss Pres. Biden's damage control and how the issue of age that has taken front and center this election year.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fires from replacement and otherwise unapproved lithium-ion batteries are becoming an epidemic in New York City.

They're now one of the leading cause of fires and fire deaths. Just last week, the FDNY busted an operation makes and sells the cheaper, dangerous batteries.

We talk to FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

As many as 70 workers at the New York City Housing Authority - NYCHA - are accused of taking bribes in exchange for contracts. It was the largest single-day bribery takedown in the history of the U.S. Department of Justice.

We talk to U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, who has introduced legislation to force NYCHA to reveal more information about contracts and contractors.

Our political panel, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, takes on President Joe Biden's damage control after the special counsel's report portrayed him as a well-meaning but memory-challenged old man. How the issue of age - one that also applies to Donald Trump - has taken front and center in this presidential election year.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

