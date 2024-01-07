Next winter storm to bring flood threat, wind to New York City, Tri-State

Early projections show the potential for 2-4" of rain. The storm may also bring damaging wind gusts.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest from AccuWeather

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest from AccuWeather

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest from AccuWeather

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest from AccuWeather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend storm will be followed by a more powerful storm and a major flood threat midweek.

Early projections show the potential for 2-4" of rain. Expect urban, river, and coastal flooding. The storm may also bring damaging wind gusts.

The next cross-country storm has already brought the Pacific Northwest some heavy rain and mountain snow.

During the day on Monday, that storm system draws in abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to a flash flooding potential across much of the south in the coming days.

The southeast has the main severe weather threat on Tuesday, with a line of powerful thunderstorms rolling across states like Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas.

Heading through the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night, heavy rain and gusty winds will push across the east coast, bringing a flash flood risk to the northeast.

The combination of snow on the ground, surging warm air, heavy rain and strong snow-eating winds will lead to a rapid runoff from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Small streams and rivers will be on the rise with the potential for a serious flash flood event.

Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates on the next storm.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

Air Quality Tracker

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.