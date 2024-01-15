Winter Weather Advisory with snow on the way for NYC, Tri-State

After another round of heavy rain, a blast of Arctic air will follow in NYC, Tri-State
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A low pressure approaching from the southwest Monday night will bring a couple of inches of snow to the New York City and Tri-State area.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region into Tuesday.
There's a chance that the 701-day streak of not receiving an inch of snow during a single calendar day in Central Park could finally end.
A widespread 1-2 inches of snow is expected with locally 3 inches, mostly north and west of the city. Eastern Long Island is expected to get less.
Tuesday morning commute could be complicated by snow-slickened roads.
There will also be another shot for snow later in the week, with flurries possible on Thursday and accumulating snow possible on Friday.
NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings
