Winter Weather Advisory with snow on the way for NYC, Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A low pressure approaching from the southwest Monday night will bring a couple of inches of snow to the New York City and Tri-State area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region into Tuesday.

There's a chance that the 701-day streak of not receiving an inch of snow during a single calendar day in Central Park could finally end.

A widespread 1-2 inches of snow is expected with locally 3 inches, mostly north and west of the city. Eastern Long Island is expected to get less.

Tuesday morning commute could be complicated by snow-slickened roads.

Monday will be breezy and cold with a high of 33. Brittany Bell has the forecast.

There will also be another shot for snow later in the week, with flurries possible on Thursday and accumulating snow possible on Friday.

