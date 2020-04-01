Coronavirus News: Lakewood couple, 99-year-old man, charged with violating gathering order

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Lakewood, New Jersey couple was charged with child endangerment and others, including a 99-year-old man, was charged with violating the governor's social distancing regulation.Lakewood Township police say they responded to a home on Spruce Street on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.They found a group of people, including six children, on the front lawn and inside the home.The officers say the couple Yaakov Kaufman, 47, and Eti Kaufman, 45, were hosting an engagement part.They were charged with six counts of child endangerment because their six minor children were in attendance.Guests of the gathering were also charged with "violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor during a state of emergency."Those charged include Joshua Lichtenstein, 54, of Lakewood; Brocha Lichtenstein, 22, of Lakewood; Tzipora Wolfe, 24, of Lakewood; Shmuel Kaufman, 23, of Lakewood; Syril Lichtenstein, 54, of Lakewood; Samuel Wolfe, 27, of Lakewood; Michael Zimmerman, 99, of Lakewood; and Ruky Zimmerman, 21, of Lakewood.