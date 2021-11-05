2021 TCS NYC Marathon: Everything you need to know

You can watch coverage online and on ABC7. The event stream for today's live coverage is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices, and via ESPN.com for those who subscribe to affiliated pay-TV services.
WHAT TO KNOW
We're providing day of coverage of the marathon here.
FIND YOUR FINISH
Friends and family can follow their runners on the TCS New York City Marathon app and then watch their runner cross the Central Park finish line in real time on Sunday. Check out Find Your Finish for updates.
TRAFFIC
Drivers and straphangers alike should expect some delays this Sunday due to the 2021 TCS NYC Marathon. Click here for everything to know about traffic closures and diversions this weekend.
COUNTDOWN TO THE STARTING LINE
Eyewitness News anchors David Novarro and Liz Cho take an inside look at the top names and most interesting stories behind the biggest marathon in the world from the TCS New York City Marathon Expo presented by New Balance.
Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
The 50th running of the New York City Marathon is Sunday, Nov. 7, and one of the most important keys to success that day for the athletes is the weather.
Indeed, ask a first-time runner, a spectator, or an elite runner, and you'll hear they want Goldilocks weather - not too warm or not too cold, just right.
But weather is just one of the factors that influence the difficulty level of running the marathon. To explain it all, we turn to Ben Delaney, a coach leading group training at New York Road Runners.
Finishers from inaugural 1970 NYC Marathon to be honored at race's 50th running
To mark the 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon, several of the First Finishers from the inaugural 1970 race will be honored at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, November 5, and at the Marathon finish line on Sunday, November 7.
The first New York City Marathon, organized by New York Road Runners, took place on September 13, 1970, in Central Park, with an entry fee of $1 and a budget of $1,000. Of the 127 registered runners, there were 55 finishers.
By the Mile: The People and Places of the TCS New York City Marathon
The TCS New York City Marathon course runs 26.2 miles through the five boroughs of NYC. Join us as we stop along each mile, to see the places and meet people who'll be taking part in the running event of the year in New York!
Celebrity lineup announced for TCS New York City Marathon
The New York Road Runners announced the star-studded lineup for the 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon.
The marathon annually attracts big names across sports, entertainment, music, fashion, and lifestyle. Click here for more.
Runner featured in Disney film set for 1st NYC Marathon
Thomas Valles, one of the real-life runners featured in the Disney film 'McFarland, USA,' is taking part in his first New York City Marathon.
Valles was a part of a team of novice runners from a predominantly Latino high school in rural California which went on to win California's first cross country state title.
Runner with Down syndrome inspires others
A year after becoming the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, Chris Nikic will run the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon.
Throughout his training and completion of the race, Nikic inspired others to follow in his footsteps: spreading his message to be "1 percent better" every single day, in every aspect of life.
WATCH THE OPENING CEREMONY:
Runners warm up for NYC Marathon with Abbott Dash to the Finish Line
Thousands of runners warmed up for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon by taking part in the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K Saturday.
8,000 people took part, the largest field for an endurance race in New York since the 2019 marathon.
----------
