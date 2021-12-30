weather or not

Snow, fire, flooding: Extremes marked the year in Tri-State weather

By Alex Dierckman
NEW YORK (WABC) -- 2021 was another year of extremes in the weather. The Tri-State area faced a myriad of challenges including snow storms, wildfire, tornadoes and hurricane remnants.

The climate change conversation was reignited by the chaos here at home, across the U.S. and around the world. Here were some of the standout moments of the last year:


February: Nor'easter triggers emergency snow response across the tristate

March: A forest fire in Brick Township, New Jersey destroys buildings and injures a firefighter

July: Summer storm floods NYC subway system, drivers rescued on Major Deegan Expressway

August: Remnants of Tropical Storm Henri flood neighborhoods in New Jersey

September: Remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the tristate and flood New York highways and already hard hit areas of New Jersey

Deadly damage in NYC sparks a conversation about the dangers of basement apartments
Report a correction or typo
