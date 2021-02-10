Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: FDA expands emergency use for Eli Lilly treatment

The monoclonal antibodies cocktail is now authorized for children and adults over the age of 12 with mild to moderate COVID cases who are at increased risk for severe illness.
The authorized use also includes those over the age of 65 who have certain chronic medical conditions.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Citi Field Opens for Vaccines
Citi Field is open for vaccinations starting on Wednesday, February 10. Half of the doses there are reserved for Queens residents and the other half is for drivers with TLC licenses and food delivery workers. The site will be open 24 hours a day from Wednesday to Saturday. CLICK HERE for signup information or call 877-VAX4NYC.
New Jersey vaccination effort
New Jersey is focusing its vaccination effort on the state's hardest-hit communities. The state also recently gave out its 1 millionth vaccine.
11 more pop-up vaccination sites coming to NY this week
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 11 more community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.
The sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,100 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week. Click here for the full list.
Jill Biden calls for free access to community college for COVID-19 economic recovery
Jill Biden is pushing free access to community college and training programs, saying the schools will be an important part of Biden administration efforts to rebuild the economy.
A longtime community college professor and advocate, the first lady said people struggling to get by during the coronavirus-induced economic slump need access to these schools.
Post COVID-19 brain-related symptoms may be common, study indicates
Problems remembering names and conversations, difficulty paying attention, and slower processing speeds -- these are all symptoms that people are experiencing post-COVID-19 infections. A new University of California, San Francisco study indicates these brain-related symptoms may be quite common.
7-day average positivity rate lowest since Dec.1 in NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday New York's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 4.38%, its lowest since December 1.
"Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy," Cuomo said. "Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since December 1, so we're back to where we started on the holiday surge. Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made. Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible. We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply. Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."
Walgreens reports outage for COVID-19 vaccine appointment website
Walgreens has reported an outage on its COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website Tuesday morning. The company said in a statement, "We're experiencing a temporary outage on our scheduler/website and apologize for the inconvenience. We're working to resolve the matter as soon as possible." Users logging onto the website were directed to a page saying "Updates in progress."
House Democrats' stimulus check plan would exclude families earning more than $200k
House Democrats have rejected a Republican proposal to significantly narrow eligibility for further stimulus payments and are moving forward with legislation that would provide $1,400 stimulus payments per person. But the payments would phase out faster than earlier rounds and completely cut off individuals earning more than $100,000 and couples earning more than $200,000, according to the bill text, which the House Ways and Means Committee is set to debate Wednesday. Under the plan put forward Monday by Chairman Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, the full payment would go to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000 -- like previous stimulus checks. Joint filers would receive $2,800 plus another $1,400 per dependent.
Rockland vaccination clinic rescheduled
The Rockland County Department of Health announced that the COVID-19 2nd dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 1 PM - 5 PM has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 1 PM - 5 PM due to the weather. Anyone who has a 2nd dose appointment for Tuesday will receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the same time as the original appointment. No new appointment will be scheduled -- come at the same time as the appointment scheduled for Tuesday.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
