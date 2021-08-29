Why Ida's remnants were a historic event for NYC and the Tri-State

The severity of the storm also sparked multiple tornado warnings.
For the second time in two weeks, Central Park set an all-time record for the most amount of rain to fall in a single hour. The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York's Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.
Rainfall rates of 3"-5" were also recorded in Northeast New Jersey. Newark Airport reported 3.24" of rain from 8p-9p.
The first-ever Flash Flood Emergency was issued for much of Northern New Jersey, NYC and Westchester County.
Flash flood warnings will continue into Thursday. CLICK HERE for the latest alerts.
At least one tornado was confirmed in southern New Jersey. Homes in Mullica Hill sustained major damage after a confirmed tornado ripped through the Gloucester County community.
Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just to the southwest of Grand Isle around noon Sunday.
Ida's maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph. The highest wind gust reported was 172 mph at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
