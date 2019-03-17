BREAKING NEWS
2019 United Airlines NYC Half: Watch it here Live!
Full Story
2019 United Airlines NYC Half
Share
Tweet
Email
Thousands of runners compete in the United Airlines NYC Half
The 14th running of the race is taking more than 25,000 runners on a 13.1-mile park-to-park tour from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Find Your Finish Live!
United Airlines NYC Half: Part 1
United Airlines NYC Half: Part 2
United Airlines NYC Half: Part 3
United Airlines NYC Half: Part 4
United Airlines NYC Half: Part 5
2019 NYC Half: Full Coverage - watch the race on demand, find your finish and more!
Broadway star running NYC Half for late wife Marin Mazzie
NYC teacher inspires youth ahead of United Airlines NYC Half
Guide dogs to lead blind runner at United Airlines NYC Half
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 13: Central Park/ West Drive - near Tavern on the Green
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 12: Central Park / East Drive & 60th entrance
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 11: Times Sq - near TKTS booth /47th street
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 10: 42nd st and 1st ave ( actual mile closer to 3rd Ave)
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 8: 25th street - near overpass to UN School Building
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 9: On FDR Drive / Water Club parking lot
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 7: Overpass walkway by East River Amphitheatre
2019 United Airlines NYC Half Mile 4: Flatbush Ave/Willoughby
Show More
Show Fewer
