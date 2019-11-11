Snow Alert issued for New York City on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Tuesday.On Monday, City officials said they are most concerned about the cold front and drop in temperatures that will come following rain Tuesday afternoon.Despite no expected accumulation, the sanitation department has prepared for there to be an event and will have salt spreaders on standby and ready to go.In a snow alert, DSNY coordinates with NYC Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol in accordance with each agency's written snow plan.An AccuWeather Alert was issued for Tuesday as the coldest air of the season arrives. Some rain along the cold front may end as snow in the afternoon as temperatures tumble.While the snow should not amount to much more than a coating in the city, areas to the north and west in the higher elevations could get an inch or two.Arctic air plunges in Tuesday night with record cold possible by Wednesday morning.----------