Weather

NYC Marathon Weather Forecast: Expect ideal running conditions

NEW YORK -- Good news, marathon runners: Weather conditions are ideal for running this Sunday during the TCS New York City Marathon!

Temperatures will start off in the low 40s as the race kicks off.

Runners should expect a west wind as well in the morning, which may be breezy at times, so make sure to wear extra layers.

This westward wind could affect running speeds at Queensboro Bridge, as marathoners may face a bit of a headwind.

During the afternoon, as more than 50,000 runners cross the finish line, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Don't forget: Sunday is daylight saving time, so the sun will set at 4:50 p.m.

