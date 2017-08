News anchor Lori Stokes announced Wednesday she's leaving Eyewitness News.Lori has been with WABC for 17 years, and has been a big part of the morning team.The team gave her a warm send-off Wednesday morning, as she signed off for the last time. Watch it in the video player above.We thank Lori for her hard work and commitment, and wish her the very best! Post your well wishes to Lori in the comment section below.