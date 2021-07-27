For the best viewing experience, you can watch the Eyewitness News evening update now on all our streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. Simply search ABC 7 New York, download the app, and look for the News on Demand section.
Deliveryman robbed
The NYPD has released video of a violent robbery involving a restaurant worker in Queens.
The worker was outside the restaurant on Woodside Avenue in Flushing about two weeks ago when two men approached him and stole his scooter.
Possible shark attack at Jones Beach
A lifeguard at Jones Beach State Park may have been bitten by a shark while in the water. The incident was reported near Central Mall at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.
The lifeguard reported a possible shark bite on his left calf that measured about 1 inch in length. He said he saw a fin in the water.
NYC vaccine and testing mandates
All unvaccinated city municipal workers will have to get weekly testing by the start of school in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, in a dramatic expansion of the city's vaccination policy.
The new requirement will apply to all city workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers. It will also apply to some contracted employees.
The new rule will go into effect on September 13, when students are expected to return to public schools
AccuWeather: Dry heat and sun
We'll have plenty of sunshine and less humidity during the day on Tuesday with temperatures approaching 90 degrees.
By nightfall, a couple showers and thunderstorms could move through the Poconos and Catskills and begin to weaken as they move eastward to New York City.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip