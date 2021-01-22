The Countdown: Biden issues orders to boost economy; Trump impeachment trial to begin Feb. 8

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Friday, Jan. 22
President Biden signs executive orders addressing economic crisis
President Joe Biden took executive action Friday to provide a stopgap measure of financial relief to millions of Americans while Congress begins to consider his much larger $1.9 trillion package to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8, Schumer says
Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection for the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule late Friday after reaching an agreement with Republicans.
Under the timeline, the House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday. From there, Trump's legal team will have time to prepare the case before opening arguments begin in February.
Janet Yellen's nomination as Treasury secretary clears Senate committee
The Senate Finance Committee approved President Joe Biden's nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nation's 78th Treasury secretary on Friday, and supporters said they hoped to get the full Senate to approve it later in the day, making her the first woman to hold the job. The Finance Committee approved her nomination on a 26-0 vote. The administration is urging a quick confirmation vote, saying it's critical to get the top member of Biden's economic team in place as the Democratic president seeks to win approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon and the incoming chairman of the Finance Committee, said he hoped to get Yellen's nomination approved by the full Senate later Friday.
Lloyd Austin confirmed by Senate as 1st Black secretary of defense
Lloyd J. Austin, a West Point graduate who rose to the Army's elite ranks and marched through racial barriers in a 41-year career, won Senate confirmation Friday to become the nation's first Black secretary of defense. The 93-2 vote gave President Joe Biden his second Cabinet member; Avril Haines was confirmed on Wednesday as the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence. Biden is expected to win approval for others on his national security team in coming days, including Antony Blinken as secretary of state.
Thursday, Jan. 21
President Biden requires masks for travel, lays groundwork for reopening schools
With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that the nation's COVID-19 response is under new management and he's demanding progress to reduce infections and lift the siege Americans have endured for nearly a year.
The 10 orders signed by Biden are aimed at jump starting his national COVID-19 strategy to increase vaccinations and testing, lay the groundwork for reopening schools and businesses, and immediately increase the use of masks - including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel. One directive calls for a addressing health care inequities in minority communities hard hit by the virus.
President Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days as part of COVID-19 response
President Joe Biden is pledging to reopen most K-12 schools within 100 days -- an ambitious goal as Covid cases surge and teachers across the country fight some plans to reopen.
Teachers' union leaders say they are pleased with Biden's sense of urgency and focus, but they warn that the 100-day pledge may need to be a goal rather than a fixed target.
Rallies in NJ, NYC celebrate President Biden's immigration reforms, call for more action
On President Joe Biden's first day in office, rallies were held in New Jersey and New York to both celebrate immediate action taken on immigration as well as to urge more reforms.
In Newark, Make the Road New Jersey hosted a press conference in front of the Federal building to urge members of Congress from the New Jersey delegation to support the efforts and call on the Biden administration to cease what they call cruel and inhuman immigration enforcement practices and to investigate Department of Homeland Security practices.
In New York City, the New York Immigration Coalition held a rally in Battery Park celebrated the end of President Trump's so-called Muslim ban.
Biden Cabinet: Buttigieg urges big funds for Dept of Transportation in Senate hearing
President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, was headed down a smooth path to quick confirmation, pledging to senators on Thursday to work with them to carry out the administration's ambitious agenda to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.
A Senate committee vote on his nomination could come as soon as next week.
McConnell seeks to push Trump's 2nd impeachment trial to February
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump's impeachment trial by a week or more to give the former president time to review the case.
House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots have signaled they want a quick trial as President Joe Biden begins his term, saying a full reckoning is necessary before the country - and the Congress - can move on.
