Coronavirus Updates: 3 residents of retirement community die from COVID-19

Nassau County now has 372 cases along with four deaths, and seven people are in critical condition. Suffolk County has 239 cases, with three deaths.
Nassau Executive Laura Curran said all personal care businesses, including hair and nail salons, barbershops, and tattoo and piercing parlors, must close by 8 p.m. Saturday.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
MARCH 20, 2020
Three residents of a Long Island retirement community have died from the coronavirus.
They lived at Peconic Landing in Greenport. A 96-year-old woman cared for at the Shores for Skilled Nursing died on March 18, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 the following day.
A 97-year-old woman cared for at The Shores for Skilled Nursing died on March 19th. And a 96-year-old man being cared for at Harbor South for Memory Support died on March 19th at the hospital.
All three members had underlying medical conditions and two were receiving comfort support at the time of diagnosis. The three members were residents of the Health Center, where COVID-19 was first detected on campus March 10th in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus.
MARCH 19, 2020
How Long Island's largest school district is coping
Eyewitness News visited the largest school district on Long Island to see how it's feeding and teaching its students during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Brentwood School District has more than 20,000 students and is New York State's largest suburban school district. Approximately 85% of the students qualify for free or reduced lunch and the district distributes approximately 21,000 meals every day. In the wake of school closures due to the coronavirus, school staff has been distributing thousands of meals every day to students across 10 district sites.
Suffolk County worried about hospital bed shortage
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is concerned about the county's ability to deal with a surge in coronavirus patients amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with numbers spiking daily.
Bellone said Thursday out of the 2,600 hospital beds in the county, just 479 are available right now -- and only 74 ICU beds are available.
"The question is not what beds are available right now, really, it's a question of what's going to be needed three, four, five weeks from now when this virus reaches its peak," he said.
Belmont worker tests positive, NYRA suspends live racing at Aqueduct Racetrack
The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced that live racing at Aqueduct Racetrack will be suspended until further noticeafter one of their staff members who lives and works at Belmont park tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus. The NYRA reported that a backstretch worker has been quarantined since developing symptoms the morning of March 13. His roommate was also quarantined at that time.
Kohl's closing stores over COVID-19
Kohl's will be closing all of its stores temporarily at effective 7 p.m. local time on Thursday. The stores will be shuttered through at least April 1. Store associates will get two weeks of pay after the closure. The website and app will continue to operate, and purchases can be made there for home delivery.
Nassau County announces third coronavirus death
Nassau County officials reported during a news conference a total of 293 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 15 from Wednesday, and a third death in the county. The third person who died was a 76-year-old woman who resided in Hempstead. She has not been identified.
County officials also urged residents to be careful about receiving phone scams during this time of crisis. Officials stated that they have seen a 49% increase since the start of the outbreak.
LI seniors receive food donations while practicing social distancing
While supermarkets across the country have seen empty shelves and concerned customers during the coronavirus pandemic, the non-profit food bank Long Island Cares, Inc. continues to provide emergency food to people in need.
The group estimates that approximately 54,000 seniors living in Nassau and Suffolk Counties experience food insecurity and rely upon the emergency food network for ongoing support.
Long Island Rail Road suspends cash payments
LIRR has suspended cash payments at ticket counters and on trains. It's the latest move to help stop the spread of COVID-19. There are now 152 cases in Suffolk, along with 278 in Nassau County to bring the total to 430 cases on Long Island. LIRR will no longer accept cash payments at ticket counters and on trains.
MARCH 18, 2020
Parents adjust to working at home and homeschooling
As more schools across the country close, parents are struggling to balance working from home while at the same time managing their children's homeschooling.
"It's not natural to know how to teach if you haven't been trained in it," said Nassau County mom, Arey Ana. "I think it's balanced, I think that it is a really good time to spend quality time with your kids, go outside. I wouldn't say go to any place else, but go outside and get that physical activity in, but also set up blocks."
Remote learning will begin March 23, the system is now working to find computers and provide Internet access for those households that lack the services. Grab-and-go meals will also be available at the schools for children.
Coronavirus testing begins at Stony Brook University
Suffolk County residents can now get tested for COVID-19 at Stony Brook University after a free drive-thru coronavirus testing facility opened Wednesday.
The mobile testing site features six lanes to accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
If you wish to be tested, call the State of New York Coronavirus Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-364-3065 to make an appointment.
Nassau County speaks out on mental health
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, many people are feeling a lot of anxiety. Mental health experts say they have seen an increase in people asking for help dealing with the crisis.
Nassau County officials said Wednesday they are noticing more people dealing with anxiety.
Some advice for anxiety and stress includes try to set a schedule or routine, talk to each other, check in on each other, perform acts of kindness and exercise.
LIRR stops accepting cash
The LIRR announced Wednesday it will no long accept cash payments at ticket counters or on board trains to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
They will continue to run regular weekday service, but advised those who don't need to travel to stay home.
They are also continuing to disinfect their stations twice a day and cycle through their fleet of cars every 72 hours.
Suffolk County reports 'dramatic increase' in coronavirus cases
Suffolk County officials reported a "dramatic jump" in COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 152 positive tests.
Huntington now has the most cases on Long Island, with 43. There are also 33 cases in Southold, 20 in Brookhaven, and 17 in Babylon.
Cases rise in Nassau County
There are 278 total cases in Nassau County, a surge of 142 since Tuesday, County Executive Laura Curran announced on Wednesday morning. An update on the spread in Suffolk County has not been released.
As of Tuesday, four deaths have been confirmed on Long Island.
Nassau County announced its first death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, a 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital. Suffolk County has had its third fatality from the virus, a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.
MARCH 17, 2020
Suffolk County has 3rd coronavirus death
A total of 97 residents, including three who have died, have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Suffolk County.
The third patient to die was a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.
Southold Town has more than any other town, with 28, with Huntington next at 24. Shelter Island is the only Suffolk town with no confirmed cases.
Nassau County reports first death from the coronavirus
A 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital in Nassay County has died from COVID-19, officials said.
There are a total of 131 cases, with 24 newly confirmed. The total cases on Long Island now stand at 215.
Long Island inmate put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
An inmate at a Long Island jail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Officials say they are trying to go back through the contact the inmate had with other inmates and staff members at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow.
MARCH 16, 2020
Suffolk County confirms two deaths
Suffolk County has had two deaths from the virus.
A man in his 80s died at St. Catherine's Medical Center, while another man in his 90s passed away at Huntington Hospital.
84 total cases are reported in the county.
The Suffolk County Department of Health is allowing people to make appointments at their Suffolk mobile testing site NOW. The testing site is still being determined but is expected to come online later this week. Suffolk County residents who want to make an appointment for the test can call now and they will be triaged by a nurse. Residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-364-3065.
Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise
Nassau and Suffolk County officials closed all public and private schools for the next two weeks.
Administrators and teachers can still use school B school buildings for distance-based learning, as well as distribution of grab and go lunches.
MARCH 12, 2020
Eyewitness News gets inside look at company hired to clean after COVID-19 diagnoses
If the coronavirus is the enemy, Doug Baruchin and his workers at disinfecting company, ITS Environmental Services, based out of Holtsville, are on the front lines of the battle.
Reporter recounts journey through packed Long Island stores to buy supplies during coronavirus outbreak
Long Island shoppers braved the crowds and chaos to gather supplies in preparation for the inevitable spread of the novel coronavirus.
