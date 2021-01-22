The Countdown: Biden gets started on national COVID strategy on 1st day in office

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Thursday, Jan. 21
President Biden requires masks for travel, lays groundwork for reopening schools
With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that the nation's COVID-19 response is under new management and he's demanding progress to reduce infections and lift the siege Americans have endured for nearly a year.
The 10 orders signed by Biden are aimed at jump starting his national COVID-19 strategy to increase vaccinations and testing, lay the groundwork for reopening schools and businesses, and immediately increase the use of masks - including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel. One directive calls for a addressing health care inequities in minority communities hard hit by the virus.
President Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days as part of COVID-19 response
President Joe Biden is pledging to reopen most K-12 schools within 100 days -- an ambitious goal as Covid cases surge and teachers across the country fight some plans to reopen.
Teachers' union leaders say they are pleased with Biden's sense of urgency and focus, but they warn that the 100-day pledge may need to be a goal rather than a fixed target.
Rallies in NJ, NYC celebrate President Biden's immigration reforms, call for more action
On President Joe Biden's first day in office, rallies were held in New Jersey and New York to both celebrate immediate action taken on immigration as well as to urge more reforms.
In Newark, Make the Road New Jersey hosted a press conference in front of the Federal building to urge members of Congress from the New Jersey delegation to support the efforts and call on the Biden administration to cease what they call cruel and inhuman immigration enforcement practices and to investigate Department of Homeland Security practices.
In New York City, the New York Immigration Coalition held a rally in Battery Park celebrated the end of President Trump's so-called Muslim ban.
Biden Cabinet: Buttigieg urges big funds for Dept of Transportation in Senate hearing
President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, was headed down a smooth path to quick confirmation, pledging to senators on Thursday to work with them to carry out the administration's ambitious agenda to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.
A Senate committee vote on his nomination could come as soon as next week.
McConnell seeks to push Trump's 2nd impeachment trial to February
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump's impeachment trial by a week or more to give the former president time to review the case.
House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots have signaled they want a quick trial as President Joe Biden begins his term, saying a full reckoning is necessary before the country - and the Congress - can move on.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip