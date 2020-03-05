Coronavirus News: New Jersey has 2 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Health officials in New Jersey have announced a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.That update came in a news conference held Thursday afternoon -- the day after the first case was announced Wednesday.A presumptive positive case means the sample tested positive at a state lab and has now been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.Health officials report that the first case is a man in his 30s who is hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County.The individual developed symptoms on March 1 and sought medical care late on March 2 at an urgent care clinic in Bergen County. He was then sent to a hospital."My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey," said Governor Murphy on Wednesday. "We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection. Safeguarding the public's health is one of my highest priorities and my Administration is prepared to respond swiftly to any additional positive cases of COVID-19 here in New Jersey."The first presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories.State and local public health authorities are treating this case as if it were a confirmed case out of precaution. Officials say the hospital is working closely with the Department of Health to follow infectious disease protocols.The New Jersey Department of Health is in the process of tracing close contacts with the patient, which include a connection to the 50-year-old New Rochelle man.Since then, that man's wife and two children, along with their neighbors have all tested positive in New York state."You see how quickly you touch hundreds of people. It's just in life," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It's impossible to really contain, but you are putting more people on notice, etc, but its just a function of circumstance. This could have happened anywhere. It happened in New Rochelle, but it could have happened anywhere. and it will."New Jersey's health commissioner says the public's risk of catching COVID-19 is still very low, but everyone needs to take steps to protect themselves.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------