Coronavirus News: New Jersey has 4 positive cases of coronavirus

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Health officials in New Jersey have announced a fourth positive case of coronavirus in the state.Officials announced the fourth presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 on Friday evening. The individual, a male in his 50s, is hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County. The individual has been hospitalized since March 5.The first case of coronavirus was announced in New Jersey on Wednesday.A presumptive positive case means the sample tested positive at a state lab and has now been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.Eight more people are under evaluation and could be tested, officials said.The second presumptive positive case is a woman in her 30s, who was tested and hospitalized at Englewood Hospital but has since been released.However, officials did make more details available about the first COVID-19 case.That patient is a 32-year-old man who is currently hospitalized in Bergen County and is stable, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.The individual, who works in New York City, developed symptoms on March 1 and sought medical care late on March 2 at an urgent care clinic in Bergen County.He was then sent to Hackensack University Medical Center and was hospitalized on March 3. He is said to be resting comfortably and doing well.Persichilli said the hospital placed the patient in an airborne isolation room, and the facility has continued infection control measures.From the time he became symptomatic, the patient had limited close contact with other New Jersey residents outside of the health care setting, Persichilli said.In a statement Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy said that the state was preparing for the likelihood that the it would see a case at some point. Persichilli said the state has 700 rooms capable of isolating patients in hospitals across the state, if needed.Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus, and Persichilli said a crisis management team has been meeting daily.New Jersey's health commissioner says the public's risk of catching COVID-19 is still very low, but everyone needs to take steps to protect themselves.----------