Coronavirus Updates: Gov. Murphy to unveil road map for 'responsibly reopening' New Jersey

Murphy says the roadmap will be unveiled Monday at noon.
Murphy said in a tweet, 'Our COVID-19 response has been guided bt the simple truth that public health creates economic health. The toad back will be driven by data, science and common sense."
Murphy said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that fatalities associated with the virus "continue to be significant each and every day."
He said the positive test curve has flattened and hospitalizations, intensive care and ventilator use have started to come down.
New Jersey reported 3,730 new confirmed positive cases, pushing the total to 109,038, while the death toll rose by 75 more lives to 5,938.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
APRIL 25, 2020
How to claim unemployment benefits
New Jersey's Department of Labor posted step-by-step instructions for people who need to claim unemployment benefits. The Department says more than 550-thousand people will be eligible to claim benefits for the week that starts Sunday. CLICK HERE for more details.
249 new deaths, NJ total now 5,863
Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday 249 new deaths from COVID-19. The New Jersey state death toll now stands at 5,863. The Governor said there were 561 new hospitalizations Friday, however there were 686 discharges and the 3-day average of discharges continues to exceed admissions.
Jersey City parks reopen
Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced the reopening of five major parks throughout Jersey City as a first step to safely help residents restore their routines through outdoor exercise and recreational activities while adhering to social distancing measures. As of Monday, April 27, the following five parks spanning the city will reopen with restrictions:
- Enos Jones Park
- Berry Lane Park
- Audubon Park
- Leonard Gordon Park
- Pershing Field
APRIL 24, 2020
Federico's in Belmar paying it forward to Jersey Shore Medical
So many restaurants are trying to make a go of it, and one in Belmar was proactive early on, but never actually anticipated that one of its owners would get sick.
New testing systems
Gov. Murphy said the state is working with their private labs and Rutgers University to bring new testing systems and fast-tracked test-processing into broad use.
Rutgers announces tuition freeze, cost cutting measures
Rutgers University President Robert Barchi announced Friday a tuition freeze and cost-cutting measures the help the university address COVID-19 related fiscal challenges.
Barchi informed the Rutgers community that he, as well as senior leaders, will take a 5-10% reduction in salary, as well as utilize reserve funds, and freeze all new major construction projects.
Concern over federal stimulus checks
Governors in a handful of states are raising concerns about restrictions on the federal stimulus checks they have started to receive to help cover the costs of combating the coronavirus.
Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat whose state has had nearly 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the second-most in the country, said Thursday that much of the $1.8 billion heading there is "unusable" and might have to be returned to the U.S. Treasury. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, made similar comments the day before.
APRIL 23, 2020
New York and New Jersey lead nation in COVID-19 deaths at VA hospitals
New York state leads the country in deaths at hospitals run by the Veterans Health Administration, the nation's largest healthcare network, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
New Jersey followed New York with the second-highest number of deaths nationwide, followed by Louisiana and Michigan, according to that data.
New testing
A new COVID-19 test developed by Rutgers University that uses saliva instead of a nose or throat swab is being rolled out in the state's five developmental centers, Murphy said.
The test requires spitting into a cup instead of a health care worker donning personal protective equipment, or PPE, to insert a swab into a person's nose and throat. That means the new test is less invasive and also requires less PPE to administer, according to officials.
'Jersey 4 Jersey' raises 'many millions' for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Governor Murphy said Thursday that Wednesday night's fundraiser for the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund raised 'many millions' and the 'meter is still running' on the exact total.
"We're going to get through this as one New Jersey family, and last night that family came together as possibly never before," Gov. Murphy said.
NJ has paid out $1B in jobless benefits during outbreak
New Jersey has paid about $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, the Labor Department said Thursday. The payments went to some 556,000 residents, up 560% over last year, according to the department.
The latest unemployment claims are for the week that ended Saturday and show about 140,000 new requests have been submitted. That roughly mirrors the 141,000 from the week before.
Newark mayor says city needs federal help
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called on the federal government for assistance as it works to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on the physical and financial health of residents.
"We need help," he said. "If we don't get help, we may have to look at furloughs of our city employees and possibly buyouts."
APRIL 22, 2020
Lawn signs raise thousands for New Jersey hospital
An idea thought up by three women in New Jersey raised enough money to pay for a critically needed sterilization machine for a hospital.
7OYS helps family get convalescent plasma transfusion for sick mom
A family from New Jersey reached out for help when they felt they were out of options to get a plasma transfusion for their critically ill mother.
The latest treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients is blood transfusions from patients who have beaten the disease. The technique, which uses convalescent plasma, has been used as far back as the 1918 flu pandemic.
But the program is just rolling out, so while there is no shortage of plasma, some families complain there are delays getting the blood to the patient.
NJ must be prepared for spike in new cases
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the curve of new COVID-19 cases remains significantly flat but said the state is not even close to considering claiming victory.
Murphy also said the state is working on finalizing a reopening strategy, but warned the state needs to be prepared for the spike in new COVID-19 positive cases that will surely come once state is reopened.
Federal funding
Murphy took aim at comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about pressing pause on federal money and floating the idea of letting states go bankrupt.
New Jersey's finances will take a significant hit from the virus, Murphy has said. He has also called for direct cash payments from the federal government. He said, though, the state wouldn't go bankrupt. Instead it would have to cut services deeply.
Murphy tours facilities
Murphy toured long-term care facilities in Paramus: East Orange General Hospital and Bergen new Bridge Medical Center.
Testing sites open to asymptomatic residents
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that the two drive-thru testing sites operated with the federal government cannot yet begin taking asymptomatic residents yet.
One is at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County. The other is at Bergen Community College in Paramus.
30 patients, 2 employees die of COVID-19 at NJ nursing home
The Borough of Oakland was notified that 30 patients from a nursing home have died of COVID-19. Two employees at the Oakland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have also died, officials announced Tuesday.
Oakland's mayor said she is now in contact with the center.
APRIL 21, 2020
NJ has deadliest day
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the focus of the coronavirus pandemic is shifting from north to south as the state saw its deadliest day with 379 fatalities.
Murphy said more beds are needed in South Jersey after touring the latest field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center Tuesday. The governor added a solid testing regime will be critical in New Jersey's reopening strategy.
"We're punching above our weight and working with all partners, including our state's flagship university Rutgers University," Murphy tweeted. "But the federal government must step up in a big way here."
Nonprofit battles homelessness in Newark during the COVID-19 crisis
What happens when shelters do not have space for social distancing? One group in New Jersey is working to give people safe places to live during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bridges is a nonprofit organization with volunteer-driven outreach serving people experiencing homelessness, who have nowhere to go, and have an increased risk of contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus.
NJ coronavirus numbers
The death toll has now risen to 4,753, while positive cases have gone up 3,643 and reached a total of 92,387.
Field hospital
Gov. Murphy announced the opening of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a field hospital.
Dependent children stimulus payment
Gov. Murphy said for families who have dependent children and are not required to file a federal tax return, they will have until noon Wednesday to register with the IRS to qualify to receive their $500-per-child stimulus payment.
Student loans
New Jersey is providing much needed relief and assistance for residents who are facing hardships in paying their private student loans, and were not eligible for relief under the CARES Act. Gov. Murphy says borrowers should contact their servicers.
Schools update
Gov. Murphy said the NJ will not open schools back up until "we are convinced by scientists and medical professionals that doing so would be safe for students and staff - and their families." He says he will not rush the process.
APRIL 20, 2020
Nursing homes
The state has begun posting data online on the state's nursing homes, which have been hard hit. All of the state's roughly 400 facilities have at least one positive coronavirus cases. There have been about 1,700 deaths at these facilities, or about 40% of the death toll.
Next steps
Benchmarks to reopen the state's economy will be coming in a number of days, the governor said. Murphy is allying with neighboring states to coordinate restarting the economy. More testing will be needed, among other things, Murphy said Monday.
Kids helping their communities
Some of the most heartwarming gestures of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic have come from children. From a 6th-grader asking people to make food donations to a 9-year-old playing music to cheer up her teachers and classmates, it's not hard to find the helpers in these uncertain times.
N95 mask decontamination unit
NJ received an N95 mask decontamination unit from Battelle, a private nonprofit applied science and technology development company. The unit is currently being set up in Edison, Gov. Murphy said, which will help the state deal with the continued national challenges around PPE.
PPE distribution
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management has distributed more than 10 million pieces of PPE from the state stockpile. Over the last week, the state moved nearly 5 million pieces - including nearly 900,000 N95 masks, 1.3 million surgical masks and more than 2.6 million gloves, Gov. Murphy said.
College student update
Standout athlete released from hospital
A 26-year-old standout athlete from New Jersey is back at home after being released from the hospital following a fight with COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.
Five weeks ago, former @RHSBOYSLACROSSE standout and @BatesCollege All-American Jack Allard was confirmed positive for #COVID19. He was put on a ventilator. Last Thursday, he walked out of the hospital.
Former Ridgewood High School lacrosse star and two-time All-American for Bates College Jack Allard left the hospital last Thursday, Murphy said, five weeks after being admitted and placed on a ventilator.
Hoboken aims to stop social distancing violations at waterfront
Hoboken is taking steps to crack down on residents who are ignoring social distancing orders. Police Chief Ken Ferrante took to Twitter speaking "to those who feel invincible and think there's no way they can catch COVID-19," reminding them that there have been more than 80,000 New Jersey residents who have tested positive for the virus.
Newark closes 2 streets Monday
As part of the city's Be Still Mondays plan designed to keep people off the streets and businesses closed, Newark announced it will close Broad Street from Court Street to Raymond Boulevard and Market Street from Washington Street to Mulberry Street.
Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and to anticipate delays, and anyone with information about any suspicious or criminal activities to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).
APRIL 19, 2020
Bipartisan fund announced
U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) announced a major bipartisan breakthrough to deliver critical, federal resources to the states and communities on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.
Legislation, the senators will formally introduce when the Senate reconvenes, answers the bipartisan call for help from our nation's governors by creating a $500 billion fund to help states and local governments respond to the current public health and economic crisis, while maintaining essential services.
Multi-state council appointees announced
Area governors Sunday announced their appointees to the multi-state council's efforts in restoring the economy and getting people back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.
'Blood on our hands' if New Jersey stay at home order lifted, Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy said "There will be blood on our hands" if New Jersey were to lift its stay at home order right now.
The governor, speaking during his daily coronavirus news conference, fired back at a social media post by Atlantic County Surrogate James Curcio calling for New Jersey to reopen.
New testing sites open
Rite-Aid has started offering self-swab coronavirus testing for free. One site in Waldwick, New Jersey has opened and two others will open next week.
APRIL 18, 2020
New Jersey Transit executive dies
Raymond Kenny led rail operations since January 2019. He began his career with the Long Island Rail Road as a ticket clerk in 1970 before rising through the ranks to become acting vice president.
More than half of new NJ deaths from nursing homes
"There are 125 new deaths reported and associated with long-term care facilities," Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Saturday. "We share our condolences with the families who have lost someone they loved." That's more than half of the 231 new deaths in New Jersey from COVID-19 announced Saturday. The Atrium in Park Ridge announced Friday that 33 people have now died at the facility since the coronavirus pandemic began.
231 new deaths reported in New Jersey as more signs suggest crisis is plateauing
Gov. Phil Murphy announced 231 new deaths in New Jersey from COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state total to 4,070. Additionally, there were 3,026 new positive cases, but the Governor says the rate of growth of new cases indicates that "we are flattening the curve." While there were 377 new hospitalizations over the 24 hour period ending at 10 p.m. Friday, there were also 814 discharges from the hospital. The state has now reported more people leaving hospitals than entering for 3 days in a row. The Governor says intensive care unit numbers have also begun to stabilize.
Newark handing out free face masks
The City of Newark is handing out free face masks to residents Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The mask distribution is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Weequahic High School and other locations throughout the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Ras Baraka implemented the first "Be Still Monday." That initiative will continue for the next month.
Asbury Park closes hotels, motels, guest houses
Officials in Asbury Park are hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus by closing hotels. All hotel, motel and guest house owners immediately must stop taking reservations until further notice. Previously, all short-term rentals were suspended, but now it is indefinite. City officials say they will revisit the order at the end of the month. They are hoping reservations can be reinstated before the summer.
APRIL 17, 2020
Union City police officer death
Detective Alex Ruperto of the Union City Police Department passed away Thursday due to COVID-19.
Nursing home deaths
In New Jersey's 384 long-term care facilities, at least 9,094 cases have been reported with 1,530 deaths, which is 39.8% percent of the deaths in the state.
NJ coronavirus numbers
Governor Phil Murphy said there have been 3,250 new positive cases and 323 deaths in New Jersey. The death toll now stands at 3,840 with 78,467 total positive cases.
33 deaths reported at Park Ridge nursing home
Officials said 33 people have now died at a nursing home in Park Ridge, New Jersey, since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 19 of them tested positive for COVID-19.
Many sick residents at the Atrium Post Acute Care at Park Ridge have been transferred out, including some who have tested positive for the virus. Reports say many staff members have also been showing symptoms of the disease, with some testing positive.
APRIL 16, 2020
Union City police detective dies from COVID-19
A 20-year veteran of the Union City Police Department has died from COVID-19. Officials announced the death of Det. Alex Ruperto on Thursday.
Ruperto, 52, grew up in Union City. He was one of the original members of the Emergency Services Unit and was most recently assigned as a detective in the training division.
Homeless, addicted and battling COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten lives, but Eva's Village in Paterson, New Jersey, has adjusted their facilities to treat patients, who in addition to homelessness and addiction are also battling with coronavirus.
Schools closed thru May 15
Gov. Murphy said the decision to keep schools closed was guided by the facts on the ground, science, and public health.
BREAKING: Our public schools will remain closed through at least Friday, May 15th.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2020
We need to be guided by where the facts on the ground, science, and public health take us. That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools for at least another four weeks.
New York sends ventilators
New York is sending 100 ventilators to New Jersey to help the state meet demands. Murphy expressed his gratitude saying, "Our states are now the epicenter of this pandemic. Our partnership is saving lives, and we will beat this virus together."
Horrific toll at nursing home
Andover Rehabilitation in Sussex County has suffered 68 recent deaths, nearly half of them confirmed COVID-19 cases according to county health officials. "It's horrific," says Congressman Josh Gottheimer. According to Sussex Co. Dept. of Health, 68 residents have died since the beginning of the year and 33 deaths are due to coronavirus. The cause of deaths for the others is unknown.
Head of NJ Transit tests positive
New Jersey President and CEO Kevin Corbett has tested positive for COVID-19. He is said to be feeling well and maintaining his regular work schedule while currently isolating at home. Corbett was last in the office on Tuesday, April 7, and officials say he remains focused on the health and safety of NJ Transit's customers and employees and ensuring first responders, hospital staff and other essential personnel can get to and from work during this health crisis.
Nurse says she was fired for bringing own PPE
A day after recovering from pneumonia, nurse Dawn Kulach says she went to work at Virtua Voorhees Hospital with her own N95 mask and a pair of gloves. She says a supervisor quickly told her the equipment was against hospital policy. "I told my manager I said, 'You know, I don't feel adequately protected. And I'm not going to take off the mask.'"
She says she was told to go home. That was at the end of March.
APRIL 15, 2020
Dog loses owners to COVID-19
A dog in New Jersey is in need of a new family after losing two of her owners to COVID-19. Che-Che was scared and shaking when she was brought to the Monmouth County SPCA over the weekend. The staff wore full PPE and kept her the 9-pound dog in isolation before giving her a bath with hot soap and water.
Decision on schools coming soon
A decision on the status of New Jersey's schools is likely to come on Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday. The state's more than 600 school districts are currently closed, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Musician raises money for nonprofits through Facebook concerts
A beloved local musician from Belmar is taking his talents to social media to raise money for nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic. People miss each other and miss going out hearing live music together. That's where Pat Roddy and his band come in.
Tax revenue
New Jersey's March revenues were up 3.6% compared with 2019, but officials warned Wednesday that the economic effects of COVID-19 would have a significant effect on state finances next month and beyond. The state collected $1.88 billion in March, up $66.3 million over March 2019, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
Saliva testing site opens in New Jersey
The Middlesex County Department of Emergency Management introduced at a site located in Edison, New Jersey on Wednesday the first saliva-based test that can be produced on a mass scale. This type of testing is being done for the first time in the nation since the FDA approved it, and they're promising COVID-19 results within 24 to 48 hours. The test, developed at Rutgers, should dramatically increase the number of people who can get tested.
NJ testing sites update
During his coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Murphy highlighted special hours for two COVID-19 testing sites. Bergen Community College will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow and Friday to administer a maximum of 500 tests. The PNC Bank Arts Center will open Saturday exclusively for symptomatic first responders and health care workers. It will reopen to the general public on Monday. Click here for more information
APRIL 14, 2020
State expands unemployment claims infrastructure
Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that the state's labor department is continuing its work to upgrade its capabilities to respond to the record number of New Jerseyans seeking to file unemployment claims by expanding the capacity of call centers to handle more calls and reduce wait times -- 576,904 residents applied for unemployment in the three weeks since March 15.
He also signed a bill that will allow employees, forced to care for family members because of COVID-19, up to 12 weeks of family leave in a 24-month period without losing their jobs.
Procession of thanks for heroes at St. Barnabas Medical Center
The frontline doctors and nurses fighting the COVID-19 epidemic got a heroes salute in New Jersey Tuesday.
The Livingston Police Department and more than 20 of Essex County's local municipalities held a Heroes Salute Parade past St. Barnabas Medical Center to recognize the incredible efforts of medical staff battling the coronavirus.
Cities deploying pandemic drones to monitor fever, crowds from above
As city and state leaders work to figure out how to reopen daily life safely, some places are looking to technology to help make that happen -- technology that could be hovering above us.
Cities like Elizabeth, New Jersey, are already deploying drones with automated voice messages reminding people to keep their distance.
Star-studded fundraiser
A star-studded line-up will raise money to fight the coronavirus epidemic during a special one-hour event on Wednesday, April 22, for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Bruce Springsteen made the big announcement on behalf of the fund Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America," revealing the details of the Jersey 4 Jersey event. ABC7 is pleased to be broadcasting the special at 7 p.m. on April 22.
Newark Police Intelligence Analyst dies of COVID-19
A member of the Newark Police Department has passed away due to complications of coronavirus. Officials announced the death of Daniel Francis, 51, who was a criminal intelligence analyst in the Major Crimes Division.
New testing site
Hunterdon and Somerset County will be opening up a new testing site Thursday, April 16 at Raritan Valley Community College. Testing will be by appointment-only to residents age 5 and older who are exhibiting symptoms. A valid doctor's prescription is required.
Volunteer emergency medical responders
The New Jersey Department of Health has issued a waiver allowing for certain individuals with EMT or paramedic experience, but whose certifications have expired within the last 5 years, to return to the job.
Taxes deadline
Gov. Murphy signed a bill extending the tax filing deadline for income and corporate taxes, and for estimated payments, from April 15 to July 15. The bill also extends Fiscal Year 2020 to September 30th.
Postponing deadlines
Murphy also signed an executive order postponing deadlines to act on rule proposals and expirations of currently existing rules until 90 days after the current public health emergency has ended.
More testing sites for essential workers
New Jersey State PBA is partnering with Accurate Diagnostic Labs in opening multiple drive-thru testing sites for both career and volunteer first responders and frontline health care workers. Testing is by appointment only.
APRIL 13, 2020
Newark police officer returns to duty
A Newark police officer is returning to the front lines after a battle with COVID-19.
Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced on Monday that Commander Captain Matthew Ruane will return to active duty after battling coronavirus.
NJ Transit bus driver dies
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the death of bus operator Philip Dover. He served thousands of customers across New Jersey for more than two decades.
Philip Dover was a @NJTRANSIT bus operator, having joined the ranks in 1996. He was a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union. Philip served NJ – and the thousands of riders who depended on him over the past 24 years – with distinction. Our hearts are with his family.
Coronavirus in nursing homes
COVID-19 is in 324 out of 375 of the state's nursing homes, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. She said the Health Department is assuming the virus is in all of the state's facilities.
The state already has restricted visitors and requires all staff to wear masks. In at least one case, the residents of one nursing home were relocated to another facility because too many of the staff were out with the virus.
New saliva test
The FDA has approved a new saliva test for coronavirus developed by Rutgers University.
More ventilators
An additional 200 ventilators have been delivered to New Jersey from the Strategic National Stockpile, Gov. Murphy announced. In total, the state now has received 1,550 ventilators.
Internet and phone services
Gov. Murphy signed an executive order prohibiting Internet and phone services from being shut off until 30 days after the state's current public health emergency has ended. The order prohibits all service downgrades, service reductions or late fees due to nonpayment unless they are imposed in accordance with a policy approved by the Board of Public Utilities. It also requires reconnection of any Internet or phone service that was disconnected due to nonpayment after March 16.
6 states announce COVID-19 collaboration
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday a multi-state workgroup with the purpose of jointly confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.
Each state will appoint a public health official and an economic development official, and each governor's chief of staff will immediately start a working group to come up with an economic reopening plan based on data and research.
APRIL 12, 2020
Wisconsin nurse drives 14 hours to help out at NJ hospital
Countless healthcare workers have traveled to the tri-state area from all over the country to help in the fight against coronavirus.
One of them is a 25-year-old nurse from Wisconsin. Becca Clifford is making the 14-hour drive on Sunday to New Jersey.
2nd NJ officer dies on Easter
A police sergeant in Bedminster is the second police officer in New Jersey to die of COVID-19 on Easter.
AlTerek Patterson, 38, was a member of the Bedminster force since 2006 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2014.
Hospital gives first dose of convalescent plasma
Doctors at Valley Health System in New Jersey announced they have given the first dose of convalescent plasma therapy to a COVID-19 patient.
The therapy that has been used to fight major illnesses dating back 100 years, and now it's just a matter of time before doctors know if it is a step in the right direction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Murphy warns that restarting NJ too quickly could backfire
New Jersey's governor said Sunday there are models that suggest the state's coronavirus crisis is reaching its peak, but others indicate the worst impact may still be weeks away.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN that health care recovery must occur before economic recovery takes place, and he's concerned that reopening and relaxing social distancing too early could backfire.
Cases rise
Murphy announced Sunday that another 168 people in his state have died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll for New Jersey to 2,350. He said there were also 3,733 new cases of infection, making it nearly 62,000 to be sickened since the pandemic began.
Cop death
The Paterson Police department announced the passing of 34-year-old Francesco Scorpo, who died this morning from complications related to COVID-19.
APRIL 11, 2020
New Jersey landlord waives rent for 3 months
A New Jersey landlord waived rent payments for 3 months to help his tenants as they face financial trouble during the coronavirus pandemic.
David Placek, who owns properties in Montclair, had originally waived April and May, but recently tacked on June as well.
Hundreds released from New Jersey hospitals
Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Saturday that 682 people who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from New Jersey hospitals in the 24-hour period ending 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
FEMA approves NJ request to be reimbursed for hotel rooms
The approval means New Jersey will be reimbursed for providing hotel rooms for vulnerable populations, health care workers, and first responders affected by COVID-19.
BREAKING: @fema has approved our request to use emergency, non-congregate sheltering in response to #COVID19.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 11, 2020
Increased access to housing for vulnerable populations, health care workers, and first responders will help reduce the spread and save lives. pic.twitter.com/sxP1vZg3Zx
Murphy: "no decision on schools"
Gov. Murphy said no decision has been made on if or when schools will re-open. Murphy echoed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sentiment about New Jersey, New York and Connecticut coordinating a decision on schools, saying "some harmony in the region would be a good thing." Murphy said some parents have been lobbying hard to re-open schools, but he said the state had to make the decision based on data, facts and science. Murphy said an update on the school situation is expected by Friday.
Murphy: "we remain confident that the course we are on is the right one"
Gov. Murphy says there are clear signs that what New Jersey is doing to combat the spread of coronavirus is working. "Increasingly you've got counties that are doubling in at least, if not more than, seven days or more," Murphy said. "And that is a very good early sign that we are beginning to beat this virus back."
NJ Transit ordered to cut capacity across system by 50 percent
Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday requiring New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut capacity to 50 percent of their maximum. The order also requires that all employees be suppplied gloves and face coverings and all riders must also wear face masks. Additionally, all customers who walk into restaurants that remain open for food pick up must also wear masks.
Deaths up 251, with 3,599 additional cases
Governor Phil Murphy announced 251 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Saturday. That brings the New Jersey death toll to 2,183. Murphy also announced an additional 3,599 positive cases, bringing the state total to 58,151. 7,618 New Jersey residents are receiving treatment in the hospital for coronavirus, 1,746 of those are in critical condition or being treated in intensive care units.
APRIL 10, 2020
Some low-risk inmates to be moved from prison
Gov. Murphy is signing an executive order allowing certain-low risk individuals to be placed on temporary home confinement or granted parole if already eligible through an expedited process to curb the spread of coronavirus in prisons. Murphy said social distancing is extremely hard to accomplish in a prison setting. No one convicted of a serious crime such as murder, or sexual assault, among others will be eligible for consideration.
BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order to help balance the needs of public safety and public health.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 10, 2020
Under this order, certain-low risk individuals may be placed on temporary home confinement or granted parole if already eligible through an expedited process. pic.twitter.com/7QwAddh4GD
FEMA dispatches ambulances
FEMA has sent ambulances to New Jersey to help support Essex, Hudson and Bergen Counties with the coronavirus pandemic.
APRIL 9, 2020
Doctor beats COVID-19
Emotions were overflowing at St. Joseph's Medical Center in New Jersey as doctors, nurses and staff members applauded as one of their colleagues who beat COVID-19 was released from the hospital.
Thunderous applause was heard in the hallway of the Paterson facility as Dr. James Pruden was wheeled out this week.
Newark food for seniors
Five organizations have joined forces to feed more than 1,200 Newark seniors. People living in the Lincoln Park senior buildings are receiving 17,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables as part of the new "Emergency Food Distribution System" -- a collaboration between a number of charity groups. They plan to continue delivering food every Thursday.
Help from FEMA
FEMA will be bringing ambulances to Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford Friday to support Essex, Hudson and Bergen counties, Bergen County executive James Tedesco announced.
Record Unemployment
New Jersey's jobless claims spiked 32% last week, breaking a record set the week before, and Gov. Phil Murphy promised Thursday that no one owed jobless benefits will be denied despite delays because of the state's old computer system. The spike in claims to about 206,000 from 155,000 reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state's economy, according to the Labor Department.
Cases surge
The number of positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey surged to 51,027 with 1,700 people dead. That was an increase of 3,748 positive cases and 198 deaths in one day. Governor Phil Murphy showed a map that he says shows "the early stage of progress" and he says you can see the doubling rate of cases per county slowing.
"This isn't about you or me, it's about all nine million of us," Governor Murphy said. "This isn't a time for selfishness, it's a time for selflessness."
Grace period
Governor Murphy announced 60-day grace periods for health and dental insurance payments. He also signed the executive order for 90-day grace periods for home, auto, renters and life insurance policies. The order is in an effort to make sure New Jerseyans don't lose their coverage during this pandemic due to failure to make payments.
APRIL 8, 2020
Girl Scouts donate cookies to health care heroes
A girl scout troop in New Jersey found a sweet way to show their appreciation to the doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of boxes of yummy girl scout cookies are on their way to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus.
10 residents dead at NJ veterans home
Ten residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home have died from COVID-19. There are an additional 23 confirmed cases among residents and 47 other residents are awaiting test results.
NJ Transit conductor dies
New Jersey Transit has reported its first death from COVID-19.
Conductor Joe Hansen was 62 and had worked for the agency for more than 20 years, most recently on the Raritan Valley Line.
Sandy Hook closing
The federally run shoreline at Sandy Hook is shuttering. Gateway National Recreation Area, which is run by the National Park Service, said in a Facebook post that it was closing Sandy Hook indefinitely.
The closure follows Murphy's executive order on Tuesday closing all state and county parks because not enough people were following social distancing guidelines.
Bed capacity
NJ health systems and independent acute care hospitals have already increased their potential bed capacity by approximately 60 percent.
NJ Primary postponed
Gov. Murphy is postponing the June 2 primary election to Tuesday, July 7.
Non-essential construction banned
Murphy is also banning all non-essential construction effective 8 p.m. Friday. The Executive Order will also put greater protections in place for workers at warehouses and in manufacturing. The governor said mo one should be working where social distancing isn't being practiced to its fullest extent.
Essential retail stores stricter rules
To mitigate overcrowding at essential retail stores, particularly in grocery stores, Gov. Murphy has ordered all essential retail to indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than 50% of their approved capacity. Customers and employees must wear face coverings. Stores must also provide special shopping hours for high-risk individuals, erect physical barriers between customers and cashiers and baggers where practicable and regularly sanitize areas used by their employees.
Truck weight limits
An increase in the amount of weight trucks carrying coronavirus relief supplies was also announced, from 40 tons to 46 tons.
Murphy, Booker visit new field hospital
Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Cory Booker toured the Field Medical Station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Patients will begin to arrive at the 500 bed facility on Saturday. The Edison facility is equipped to handle coronavirus patients, and state officials say they may need to do so.
Toured our new field medical station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison this morning, where our frontline heroes are assembling 500 hospital beds.

Their work and these beds will save lives. We cannot thank them enough.
Their work and these beds will save lives. We cannot thank them enough. pic.twitter.com/OwmUBZJD4d
12 dead at Elizabeth nursing home
Eight staff members and another 16 residents at the Elizabeth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have also tested positive for the virus.
APRIL 7, 2020
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tests positive
Sayegh released the following statement late Tuesday about his diagnosis:
"Today I found out that, like so many around the world, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I was one of hundreds of first responders and city employees tested this past weekend. COVID-19 is a silent virus and I do not know exactly where I may have contracted it. I am not suffering from a fever or cough, but will continue to monitor for symptoms as I am now fully quarantined to my home. My wife has been tested today as well, and we will closely monitor our children. I encourage all Patersonians to take this disease seriously and stay at home when possible. Even with all my careful efforts of social distancing for the last month - keeping six feet away from all individuals, vigorously practicing good hand hygiene, and even over the last week, wearing a mask in public - I have fallen prey to this virus. But I am a fighter and will continue to do my job on behalf of the City of Paterson. I will keep you updated on my health as the days progress."
Benevolent pizzeria closes
A New Jersey pizzeria that drew acclaim for borrowing heavily to keep its workers on the payroll during the virus outbreak has temporarily closed its doors. Federico's in Belmar touched off a wave of pay-it-forward donations for those fighting the outbreak, including hospital workers, police, firefighters and emergency medical workers.
Its two owners took out a $50,000 line of credit to keep their 20 employees on the payroll for at least two months.
Primary date change possible
Senate President Steve Sweeney said Murphy is considering moving the state's June 2 primary to July 7. Gov. Murphy earlier said he'd be stunned if the primary date remained the same, but has said he didn't yet decide to move it.
Nursing homes
Half of the state's nursing homes - 188 - have reported at least one positive COVID-19 cases, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. She attributed the high rate to the communal living arrangements at the homes and said the state is working on a statewide plan to address staffing and resource deficiencies at facilities. She said the plan would likely require healthy residents at facilities being moved around.
State, county parks closed
Governor Murphy announced that effective at 8 p.m. on Tuesday all state parks and forests will be closed until further notice. All park lots, grounds, facilities, trails and playgrounds are off-limits. New Jersey State Park Police will patrol park areas to ensure the public is following the Governor's directives to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Beaches closed
Four more New Jersey shore towns announced this week that they will close their beaches. Officials in the Cape May County towns of Avalon, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said they're closing their beaches in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
No more guests
Atlantic City's mayor issued an order Monday night prohibiting all hotels and motels in the city from accepting new guests. Mayor Marty Small said those currently in rooms at those facilities can remain until the end of their most recently booked stay, and will not be allowed to renew. The city's nine casinos have been shut for three weeks
APRIL 6, 2020
Morris County jail locked down
The Morris County Correctional Facility is locked down due to COVID-19. This means inmates are only allowed out of their cells for a half-hour each day to stop the virus from spreading.
There are currently nine inmates with coronavirus in the jail.
USNS Comfort to take COVID-19 patients
President Trump approved New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's request that the Navy ship will start treating coronavirus patients. The governor says it will add an additional 1,000 beds staffed by federal personnel to provide much-needed relief to the over-stressed hospitals in New York and New Jersey.
#BREAKING: I spoke to the president and he has agreed to our request to treat #COVID patients on the USNS Comfort.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020
This means 1,000 additional beds staffed by federal personnel.
This will provide much-needed relief to our over stressed hospital systems.
Councilman death
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop made the announcement of Councilman Michael Yun's death Monday afternoon on Twitter.
Retired public employees
Gov. Murphy signed an Executive Order to allow retired public employees to return to work - in whichever capacity they can -- without impacting their pension status.
More ventilators
250 ventilators have arrived and 250 more are arriving Monday, Murphy announced.
NJ latest numbers
Governor Murphy announced there are 41,090 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey. The statewide death toll has now passed 1,000, and sits at 1,003.
New medical site
The field medical station opens Monday at the Meadowlands, as the death toll in New Jersey approaches 1,000.
The temporary facility in Secaucus will help take some of the load off of local hospitals.
APRIL 5, 2020
Zero-tolerance approach
A performance by a Pink Floyd cover band that drew about 30 adults to the front yard of a home on Saturday night will likely result in charges, police in Rumson said.
Lt. Christopher York of the coastal borough's police department said Sunday in a Facebook post that the agency will announce when anyone gets served with a criminal complaint.
State secures 20 refrigerated trucks
Per state report reviewed by ABC News, NJ has ordered 20 refrigerator trailers for temporary morgues. That equates to space for 1,600 bodies. The order is "to support a strategy to address the surge in bodies resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic." Five trailers due to be delivered on April 10.
Short-term rental crackdown
The state's emergency management director, state police Col. Patrick Callahan, issued an administrative order aimed at hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences. The additional local authority does not extend to people housed under a state-led shelter effort, to those in temporary residence under emergency or other housing assistance, or to health care workers staying somewhere on a temporary basis. Gov. Phil Murphy said shore communities have reported people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread, but those communities can lack the health care infrastructure that a surge in patients would require.
New Jersey secures more ventilators
Governor Murphy tweeted on Sunday that 500 more ventilators are headed to the Garden State.
After multiple conversations with the @WhiteHouse, we've secured an additional 500 ventilators.

Ventilators are our #1 need right now. I won't stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life we can.
Ventilators are our #1 need right now. I won't stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life we can.
Not Social Distancing
Authorities said one person was cited for arranging a youth basketball game with six juveniles in violation of the governor's executive order to stay at home. Another, taken to the Monmouth County jail in a domestic violence case, was accused of spitting on officers processing him, saying he had the coronavirus - alleged behavior the governor said warranted induction to the "knucklehead hall of shame."
Hoboken testing site, store policies, food pantry
A new drive-through testing site opened Saturday at the Riverside Medical Center in Hoboken. The mayor also announced both employees and customers must wear face covers when inside stores, and a food pantry has opened up with hundreds of meals now available for those residents who may not have access to three meals a day due to COVID-19. If residents are in need of food, please call the hotline set up at 551-285-6555 or email hobokenfoodnow@gmail.com.
APRIL 4, 2020
United Airlines slashes LaGuardia, Newark service
United Airlines announced that it would significantly cut service at LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports starting Sunday and for at least the next three weeks because of the COVID-19 crisis.
"The goal is to keep our employees safe and play our part in helping to mitigate the spread of the outbreak in the Tri-State area," the airline said.
United will reduce flights at Newark from 139 to 15, an 89 percent reduction in service. The number of destinations served at Newark would decline to nine from 62, an 85 percent decline.
At LaGuardia, daily flights would decline from 18 to two, an 89 percent decline. The number of destinations served would drop to just one from four, a 75 percent reduction.
"While New York and New Jersey are the primary COVID-19 hotspots today, we will also watch the situation on the ground in stations all across our network and evaluate additional mitigation measures we can take in those locations as well," said a note to employees from Chief Operating Officer Greg Hart.
United said local employees would keep their pay and benefits during the reduction, even though many will no longer be required to go to work.
Despite the cuts, United said it would maintain service to nearly every domestic market and three international destinations.
United also said it would continue to offer service to help with the transport of medical supplies and offer free transportation of health care workers to locations where they are needed.
Cafeteria conversion
Hackensack University Medical Center has expanded overall capacity 23 percent to accommodate the dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients in North Jersey by redesigning unused patient care areas, including the cafeteria which opens this weekend as a 74-bed specialized care unit for patients battling the coronavirus.
Touching tribute
NJ Governor Phil Murphy paid tribute to several COVID-19 victims during his coronavirus pandemic briefing on Saturday.
Alleged hoarded masks put to good use
New Jersey will receive 70,000 N95 masks and 5,000 gloves a portion of what FBI recovered after raiding home of Brooklyn man earlier this week for allegedly hoarding and selling medical equipment.
Testing sites
The Bergen Community College testing site will be open Sunday, April 5, at 8 a.m. and will remain open until it reaches its 500-test capacity, according to Gov. Murphy. The PNC Banks Art Center, however, will be closed Sunday.
Prohibiting rentals to transient guests
Gov. Murphy announced Colonel Callahan will be signing an administrative order giving municipalities or counties the ability to prohibit all rentals to transient guests or seasonal tenants for the duration of the coronavirus emergency, including at hotels and motels.
More medical equipment
New Jersey will be receiving more than 70,000 N95 masks and 5,000 gloves, among other PPE, from the seizure of PPE supplies, Gov. Murphy said.
Hospital worker dies
An employee at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck died last night from COVID-19, the hospital said Saturday. Jesus Villaluz, a patient transporter at Holy Name, worked at the hospital for 27 years. Several co-workers have left messages on Facebook, writing they nominated Villaluz for employee of the year several times and remembered his upbeat spirit: "My worst day at work is better than my best day as a patient."
APRIL 3, 2020
Volunteers needed
Gov. Phil Murphy continued to ask New Jersey retired nurses, doctors, nursing and medical students, EMTS, former members of the Armed Services' medical corps to volunteer. 7,539 individuals have already signed up.
First TSA employee dies
Francis "Frank" Boccabella III, a TSA employee at Newark Liberty International Airport, has died from coronavirus. Boccabella, 39, was an Explosive Detection Canine Handler who joined TSA at John F. Kennedy International Airport in June 2004, as a TSA officer and worked with cargo inspectors,where he screened air cargo destined for passenger aircraft. He later became a Compliance Inspector at Newark Liberty International Airport before transitioning to become an Explosive Detection Canine Handler. Boccabella is the first federal TSA employee who lost to COVID-19.
APRIL 2, 2020
"Knucklehead Row"
Murphy said he has indicted the first members of "Knucklehead Row" - six individuals who have been criminally charged for assaulting law enforcement officers by spitting or coughing on them while claiming to have coronavirus. "Let me be clear - we are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who acts so stupidly and puts others in danger or makes them fear for their health. If you engage in such behavior, you're going to face - at the least - fines of up to $10,000 and up to 18 months in jail," he said.
Another Lakewood incident
A funeral in Lakewood that had 60 to 70 people in attendance was broken up by police. 15 people were charged with the violations and one person charged with disorderly persons and hindering an investigation.
Murphy tours Meadowlands
Gov. Phil Murphy toured the Meadowlands Convention Center on Thursday where a field medical station is being built. It will be needed as more than a dozen hospitals in North Jersey are so packed they are now turning away patients.
Touring our new Field Medical Station at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus.
Record Unemployment
A record number of New Jersey residents applied for unemployment benefits last week, climbing 32% higher than the week before. 6,648,000 people applied for unemployment in one week. This is now the largest ever documented by the weekly jobless claims report by the Labor Department.
APRIL 1, 2020
EKG technician dies
An EKG technician at Newark University Hospital died from coronavirus on Tuesday. The President of Newark University Hospital announced the passing of Kim King-Smith on Wednesday via Twitter and sent his condolences.
Her family says her smile was more infectious than the virus that took her life.
NJ native Adam Schlesinger dies
The Fountains of Wayne musician and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" songwriter died of complications related to coronavirus, a representative confirmed to ABC News. He was 52.
5 dead at New Milford nursing home
Five residents of a nursing home in New Jersey have died of COVID-19 related complications, while nearly two dozen residents and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Care One at New Milford, known as Woodcrest, has converted two of its centers to become COVID-capable care units.
Search for more health care help
New Jersey has temporarily reactivated licenses of recently retired health care workers and is asking for other medical professionals to help.
We welcome anyone with prior medical experience to help us here in New Jersey.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020
Visit https://t.co/inf3CNJoOL. Your talents will be matched to where our needs are greatest. We will get in touch with you.
Small business assistance
The application window for its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program will open at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 3rd.
.@NewJerseyEDA's application window for its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program will open at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 3rd.

For the application, small business owners should visit https://t.co/f5IDYK8kht
For the application, small business owners should visit https://t.co/f5IDYK8kht pic.twitter.com/pwpNAU09Jh
NJ pushing tax and budget deadlines later
New Jersey's income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced Wednesday.
Another gathering broken up in Lakewood
A Lakewood couple was charged with child endangerment and other violations after police broke up an engagement party at their home. Eight others were charged with social distancing violations because they attended the party, including a 99-year-old man.
