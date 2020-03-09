Coronavirus Closings: NY, NJ schools and universities closed amid COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of schools and universities across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have closed and/or switched to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.The continually updated list is below.- Brooklyn College Academy- Brearley School: Classes canceled this week- Columbia University/Barnard College: Classes will be taught remotely for the rest of the week.- Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism to suspend classes from March 12-18. All classes to be moved to "distance learning" starting March 19.- Ethical Culture Fieldston School in Manhattan is closed March 12.- Dwight School: Closed till March 29th- Fordham University: On Thursday, March 12, faculty will teach their classes online or electronically.- Horace Mann is closed for the rest of the week (and two-week spring break to follow). An asymptomatic 11th grader is being tested because of potential exposure. This affects about 1,600 students across three campuses in Manhattan and Riverdale.- Jewish Theological Seminary: In-person classes are canceled on March 12.- John Jay College closed Thursday after student tests positive for coronavirus.- Juilliard moves to online remote learning for the rest of the spring semester.- Laboratory School of Finance closed is Thursday due to a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19.- New Dorp High School, Staten Island- NYC Public Schools have canceled all DOE-sponsored international travel for students and staff for the rest of the school year. This includes study abroad and exchange programs.- New York Institute of Technology's Long Island and New York City campuses will be closed on Tuesday for a deep cleaning.- The New School University: University-wide "Study Week," March 23 to March 27, where faculty and students can attend classes online. The University will remain open, and students can be on campus, but classes will not meet in person.- NYU will moved to remote instruction. The school says all classes should meet remotely at their regularly scheduled time.- Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Academy in Forest Hills closed Friday- Pace University has suspended in-person class meetings on all three campuses. All classes will be moved to remote learning through March 29.- Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn will close until March 30. No one will be allowed on campus for sports practice or any other reason.- Riverdale Country School: Lower school canceled March 12. Middle and upper classes remote until after Spring Break- School of Visual Arts: Closed March 12- South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School is closed Thursday due to to a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19.- St. John's University - Suspending face-to-face instruction at all locations. Move to online instruction effective March 12 and online instruction will continue through March 27. The university has also ordered residents to leave dorm buildings.- St. Joseph's College cancels campus activities for Brooklyn and Long Island.- St. Teresa School on Staten Island is closed Friday after an adult but not a faculty member or school employee who was in the school tested positive for coronavirus.- The Richard H. Hungerford School,- Yeshiva University: Undergrad classes remain closed through the week- Bayonne Public Schools closed until March 30- Bergen County Schools closed indefinitely and move to online and paper-based learning.- Brookdale Community College- East Brunswick Public Schools and school activities will be closed/cancelled through Sunday, March 15 after a confirmed positive case of coronavirus in the town.- Hoboken Public Schools to close Monday for two weeks.- Kean University will begin remote education on March 16 through March 30- Millburn Schools: Closed March 12 so staff can prepare for the possibility of "distance learning" in case schools are forced to close.- Montclair Public Schools closd Friday to prepare for online learning.- Monmouth University is canceling all classes (face-to-face, hybrid, and online) for the remainder of this week, with spring break beginning as scheduled on Saturday, March 14.- North Brunswick Township Schools will be closed Thursday out of an "abundance of caution" after a confirmed positive case of coronavirus in East Brunswick.- Old Bridge Township Public Schools closed Friday and Monday, March 16- Plainfield Public Schools closed Friday for in-district students only. Teachers will meet to plan assignments. Classes resume March 17, 2020, for all students.- Princeton University: Classes will be available online starting March 23 after Spring Break.- Red Bank Regional High School moves to off-campus learning plan after sibling of a student tested positive for coronavirus.- Rutgers cancels classes beginning Thursday through the end of spring break on March 22. Beginning March 23 through April 3, all courses will be delivered remotely.- Saint Peter's Prep in Newark will be closed until March 16 after a staff member found out that he spent time with people who were in a location where someone who now has a confirmed case.- Seton Hall University has suspended all in-person classes for the remainder of the week.- South Brunswick Schools closed March 12 and 13 with remote learning. A student might have been exposed to coronavirus after two township residents attended a private party in Princeton with two people from Boston who later tested positive for the virus.- South River Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to a recently identified case of coronavirus in a neighboring town said.- Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken canceling classes in preparation to bring all courses online. Classes resume on their normal schedule online.- Trenton Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday to students and to staff on Friday.- Verona Public Schools closed Monday and Tuesday- Wayne Township Public Schools closed Friday to complete an extensive cleaning of the buildings.- Annunciation School in Crestwood: Closed- Albert Leonard Middle School: Closed March 12-25- Bedford Central School District closed today . All activities, events and meetings canceled through March 15. Staff member from Fox Lane Middle School was recommended to self-quarantine pending testing for coronavirus. Bedford Hills Elementary School student, with an extended family member who tested positive- Blind Brook School District schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, parent with students at Bruno M. Ponterio Ridge Street School had flu-like symptoms.- Byram Hills School District closed Thursday, March 12. Superintendent's Conference Day will occur virtually on Friday, March 13. All after-school activities canceled Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.- Katonah-Lewisboro School District schools closed today to students. Student, non-school activities canceled Friday through Sunday.- Keio Academy of New York in Purchase: Closed for the remainder of the school year- Hudson Country Montessori School - Closed March 12-25- Iona College: Spring Break will start four days early, canceling all in-person and online undergraduate/graduate Arts & Science classes effective 10 p.m. till March 23- The Harvey School in Katonah - All classes and after-school activities have been canceled for the rest of this week to March 13 leading into the school's spring break.- Lakeland Schools are closed Thursday. While there is not a confirmed case in the district, schools have been advised to close because of a direct connection.- Mamaroneck Schools closed for 2 weeks beginning March 16.- Manhattanville College- The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, which serves residential and day students in grades 5 through 12, has canceled classes this week.- New Rochelle School District closed- SAR Academy of Riverdale and SAR High School: Closed- Scarsdale Public School District: Closed till March 18- Somers Central School District : Closed- Thornton Donovan School - Closed March 12-25- Tuckahoe schools: Closed March 12-25- Ursuline School - Closed March 12-25- Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck: Closed till March 17- Westchester Torah Academy: Closed. Unknown when it will reopen- William B. Ward Elementary School: Closed March 12-25- Yonkers Public Schools closed today to students. All staff will report to schools. In addition, outside organizations will be able to hold activities in Yonkers schools for the time being.- Yorktown Central School District closed to students today for previously scheduled professional development day for faculty and staff. We will welcome our students to return to school Monday, March 16, 2020.- All East Ramapo Central School District schools are closed Wednesday to continue to sanitize all buildings and to formalize the District's continuity plan.- Hempstead Elementary School will be closed through March 21 after students tested positive for the virus (3 students in the district).- Pomona Middle School, which is part of the East Ramapo Central School District, will be closed through March 21 after students tested positive for the virus (3 students in the district).- Ramapo High School will be closed through March 21 after students tested positive for the virus (3 students in the district).- Florida Union Free School District closed today, as of now scheduled to reopen Monday.- Monroe-Woodbury Central School District closed today after a M-W student has had direct exposure to a person diagnosed with coroanvirus. Custodial team will thoroughly clean and disinfect our buildings.- Pine Bush Central School District closed today after a parent was directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Employees for the district should report for duty. Parent-teacher conferences canceled on March 13.- Wallkill Central School District closed today. A student and an employee of a district contractor came in contact with a person with coronavirus. All activities canceled through March 15. The school expects to reopen March 16.- Brentwood School District closed Friday- Franklin Square Union Free School District closed Friday- Greenport Union Free School District is closed Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution and will allow the district to complete a deep, thorough cleaning of the building- Hauppauge School District closed Friday and Monday, March 16- Hofstra University canceled classes for the week- Jericho School District closed on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.- Levittown Public Schools closed Friday and Monday, March 16- Long Island University: Beginning March 16 after Spring Break (Brooklyn and LI campus)- Molloy College suspends face-to-face instruction from March 12 to March 28.- Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District closed Friday. Plans to reopen on Monday, March 20- Port Washington Union Free School District closed Friday and Monday, March 16- Nassau Community College - Face-to-face classed are suspended through the end of the week, but online classes will continue.- Sachem Central School District closed Friday- Sag Harbor Union Free School District closed for students through Sunday, March 22, in an effort to be proactive in protecting the health and safety of our school community.- Valley Stream Central High School District closed Friday- Wantagh School District closed Friday- West Islip School District is closed Thursday after a staff member at Bayview Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus.- Bridgeport Public Schools closed starting today through all of next week.- Darien Public Schools will be closed beginning March 12, 2020. Schools will resume on Thursday March 26, 2020.- Diocese of Bridgeport elementary and high schools will close for students today and tentatively reopen on March 30th. Schools will begin implementing their distance learning instructional plan on Monday, March 16th.- Fairfield Public Schools closed Friday- Greenwich Public Schools will close Thursday and remain closed through next week as we continue to evaluate our circumstances.- New Canaan Public Schools closed Thursday and for the next fourteen (14) calendar days. The district has been making e-learning preparations and teachers will be starting these programs remotely with their students beginning Friday.- New Fairfield schools closed until further notice.- New Haven Public Schools closed indefinitely.- Norwalk Public Schools will be closed Thursday to prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak.- Ridgefield Public Schools closed today- Stamford Public Schools closed today until March 27. New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.