Coronavirus News: 11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are 11 new cases of novel coronavirus reported in New York state, officials said on Thursday.
Two of the new cases are from New York City, eight are from Westchester County and one case is from Long Island, marking a total of 22 across the state.
All of the new cases in Westchester are connected to a lawyer hospitalized with the disease.
The case on Long Island is a 42-year-old man in Nassau County who is hospitalized.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, announced the city's newest cases on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and said that the individuals are a woman in her 80s and man in his 40s. They are both hospitalized.
The two new positive test results for COVID-19 came a day after health officials in the state announced a cluster of cases connected with the lawyer hospitalized with the disease.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the disease appeared to have been passed from the lawyer to his family and other people close to them in New Rochelle, a suburb north of New York City.
In addition to the 50-year-old lawyer, who is hospitalized in New York City, tests have come back positive for his wife, two children and a neighbor, as well as one of his friends and members of that man's family.
"There are going to be hundreds in Westchester," Cuomo said of his expectation going forward. "The number of people who will be infected will continue to increase. It is going to be dozens and dozens and dozens."
The Westchester County cases are suspected to be from "community spread."
Officials say the New Rochelle lawyer had an underlying respiratory illness when he became infected with COVID-19.
He is hospitalized in critical but stable condition at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Washington Heights, the New York City Health Department said.
Initial review of his travel does not suggest any direct connection to China or any country on the watch list. He did travel to Miami and Israel during the past few months, but not during the two week incubation period.
He returned to Westchester some time ago and started showing serious symptoms last week. Officials say he had respiratory issues for the last month, became they more pronounced in the last couple of days.
The wife, children, and neighbor are all isolated in their homes. The 14-year-old girl is a student at SAR Academy in Riverdale.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the wife and daughter are asymptomatic.
The son did show symptoms but is getting better. A close friend and roommate of his have been tested out of precaution. Those results are pending.
Seven employees and one intern at the law firm where the man and his wife work are also being tested.
Yeshiva University announced the son tested positive on Wednesday.
Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, and alanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy and SAR High School in Riverdale, Bronx are all closed. The schools are associated with the Westchester County cases.
Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle, where the patients are congregants, has been ordered to suspend services for the foreseeable future. Some congregants have been ordered to self-quarantine due to possible exposure.
Prior to Thursday, a 39-year-old health care worker who had traveled to Iran, where there is a significant COVID-19 outbreak, was New York state's only confirmed case with no connection to the lawyer.
A spokesman for New York City's health department said more details on the new cases would be released later Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
