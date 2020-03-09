Coronavirus News: Scarsdale school district to shut down after faculty member tests positive for coronavirus

SCARSDALE, New York (WABC) -- Scarsdale will be shutting down schools after a faculty member at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19, the district reported.
All district schools will be closed from March 9th-18th for continued cleaning, progress, monitoring, and social distancing.
The district said they are working with the Department of Health to discuss the full extent of precautions that they should be taking.
