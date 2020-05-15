Coronavirus Update: Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan

Now that the temperatures are warming up, the mayor unveiled the city's COVID-19 heat wave plan. Part of the plan involves the city buying 74,000 air conditioners for residents.
There are 110 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in NYC. 54% of cases tested positive for COVID-19 or antibodies.
Of the three indicators, hospitalizations were up, ICU patients were down, and the percentage of positive cases was also up. "Not the day we're looking for," Mayor de Blasio said.
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Zip Code Tracker: Where are the NYC cases?
Food Bank for New York City (where to find locations)
See how our communities are making a difference
RELATED
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share Your Stay Home Stories With Us
PHOTOS:Coronavirus in New York City
LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
MAY 15, 2020
Limiting Park Access
The NYPD will limit access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park, Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46 this weekend.
COVID-19 Heat Wave Plan
Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the city's COVID-19 Heat Wave Plan. It has three goals:
- Keep vulnerable New Yorkers cool and safe at home
- Give New Yorkers safe positive cooling options
- Prevent power outages and be able to respond to the quickly
Under the new plan, $55 million will be used to purchase more than 74,000 air conditioners. 22,000 will go to NYCHA residents and installations start next week. $20 million in funding comes from NYSERDA. Eligible New Yorkers will be identified by NYCHA, DFTA, HRA, and HPD. The city also wants to offer a subsidy on summer utility bills and use some potential federal stimulus funding. Cooling centers will be available, but will maintain social distancing.
Free pet food available through ASPCA
The ASPCA is launching free pet food distribution centers in New York City and across the U.S. Locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx are offering free dog and cat food and supplies for struggling pet owners.
MAY 14, 2020
Legendary pizzeria reopens, struggles to stay open again
There has been some discussion from city officials and city council to allow restaurants and bars to expand onto the sidewalk and into public spaces. On Bleecker Street, there's not a lot of space to do that - so the idea is to transform the streets into a dining space.
Behind-the-scenes look at MTA bus drivers during COVID-19 pandemic
In an Eyewitness News exclusive, we're getting an in-depth look at the pivotal role city bus drivers play in getting essential workers on the front lines during the pandemic.
Church in Queens hit especially hard by COVID-19 finds way to give back
A local church has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped its members and leaders from giving back to the community.
At St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Queens, there is little that the congregation can do for the families of so many in the immigrant community who have died. There is a list of about 60 members who have died, but it is estimated there are dozens more.
Knicks' Taj Gibson distributes meals at NYCHA complex where he grew up
New York Knick Taj Gibson has a special connection with the Ingersoll Houses - he was raised there. This time he is back to salute all the NYCHA employees and police.
NYPD deaths
The NYPD announced the death of School Safety Agent Melvin Rascoe, who battled the disease for almost a month and a half. Melvin served with the NYPD for nearly 15 years and kept thousands of students in Queens safe.
In a stark reminder that #COVID is not yet behind us, today we lost School Safety Agent Melvin Rascoe, who served with the NYPD for nearly 15 yrs, keeping thousands of students in Queens safe. Our prayers, today & every day, are with his family, friends, & coworkers.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/pIZmtTb3m2— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 14, 2020
NYPD sick report
On Thursday, 1,176 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 3.3% of the Department's uniformed workforce. That is down from a high of 19.8%. To date, 5,515 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 5,265 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 155 uniformed members plus 53 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus
Disney's 'Frozen' will not reopen on Broadway after COVID-19
The big budget musical "Frozen" will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million, and even $2 million a week.
Hundreds line up for food in Corona, Queens
Hundreds of people lined up for hours in Queens for free bags of food. Lines stretched for five blocks outside the Elmcor Food Pantry in Corona. The largely immigrant community is struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.
Opera singer giving nightly sidewalk concerts in Brooklyn
Concerts and shows may be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but music is alive and well. Every night on Hicks Street in Brooklyn Heights, just before the front line workers are applauded at 7 p.m., there's an intimate opera performance by a longtime resident and teacher.
Peter Kendall Clark performs solo sometimes, other times with a friend, always perched on the ledge of Mansion House.
Mom arrested after subway confrontation with NYPD over mask
A video posted on social media showing the NYPD arresting a 22-year-old mother with a child during a confrontation over wearing a mask is sparking calls for procedural changes in social distancing enforcement. The incident happened just before noon Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station, where police officers handing out masks encountered Kaleemah Rozier, who they say had a mask around her neck and immediately became belligerent when asked to put it on.
Expanding Testing in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is expanding its testing efforts. The city now recommends residents get tested if:
- You have COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of age, chronic conditions, or occupation
- Come in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, regardless of symptoms
- Work in a congregate residential setting (nursing home, shelter, or adult care facility), regardless of symptoms
You can visit nyc.gov/covidtest to find a community testing center near you.
MAY 13, 2020
NYC tour guides offer glimpse into future post-COVID-19
As we dig deep into how to rebuild our economy after the coronavirus, New York City tour guides offer a glimpse into the future, from those who know the past.
b