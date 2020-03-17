Coronavirus Updates: New York should prepare for shelter in place within 48 hours

"Even though a decision has not yet been made...New Yorkers should be prepared for a shelter in place order," de Blasio said during a news conference.
He added that he expects a decision to be made in the next 48 hours.
The mayor conceded such an order would pose "tremendously substantial challenges."
Should any shelter-in-place order come the NYPD does not anticipate police enforcement, ABC News reported.
"We would encourage, urge and educate," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement provided to ABC News.
"We are confident New Yorkers will do what is necessary to get through this crisis."
The mayor also put out a call for anyone with health care skills to step forward and offer their services. They can visit NYC.gov/helpnow.
The number of confirmed cases in New York City is 814, and seven people have died.
Meanwhile, two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in New York state overnight, with the total number of cases soaring to 1,374, officials said. There are now 12 dead in New York state.
Councilman tests positive
Councilman Ritchie Torres announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he will be under quarantine in his Bronx apartment for the next few weeks.
He said he learned this weekend that a senior staff member tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several days.
He said all members of his staff have been quarantined and they are monitoring their health.
Watch Met performances live
The Metropolitan Opera has canceled performances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the Metropolitan Opera has brought down the curtain at least through the end of the month over COVID-19 concerns, the New York City institution will offer another way for audiences to take in its performances.
The Met will stream a title from its Live in HD series each night through the duration of the closure. The performances, originally captured as live broadcasts in movie theatres worldwide, will begin at 7:30 PM from the company's homepage.
Another Yankees minor leaguer tests positive
The New York Yankees have informed their minor league players that another minor leaguer in the organization has tested positive for coronavirus, sources familiar with the message distributed to players told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.
The Yankees have now had two minor league players test positive for coronavirus. The previous player had only spent time in the minor league portion of the Yankees' spring training facility.
The Yankees were among the teams whose major league players had resolved to stay in camp amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, however, manager Aaron Boone left the team's complex in Tampa and said he was driving home to Greenwich, Connecticut.
Michael Bloomberg pledges $40M to fight COVID-19
Former New York City mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced on Tuesday a $40 million commitment to support "immediate action" to fight the spread of the coronavirus in low and middle-income countries.
Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19
A small group kept the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition alive by marching up Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning.
The march, which was not announced, was intended to keep the 258-year-old tradition alive.
Flight returns to JFK Airport over COVID-19 concerns
A flight was forced to return to a terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after concern that a passenger might have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
New York City restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
All New York City bars and restaurants are now limited to takeout and delivery only in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
New York City schools closed at least until April 20
New York City schools are now closed and will remain shuttered through at least Monday, April 20, leaving more than 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.
