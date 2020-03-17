Coronavirus Updates: New York should prepare for shelter in place within 48 hours, mayor says

"Even though a decision has not yet been made...New Yorkers should be prepared for a shelter in place order," de Blasio said during a news conference.
He added that he expects a decision to be made in the next 48 hours.
However, Governor Andrew Cuomo later seemed to contradict the mayor.
"There's not going to be any quarantine," Cuomo said during an interview with NY1, adding "There's not going to be any you-have-to-stay-in-your-house rule."
He added that the shelter-in-place order is not a city decision,
"At the end of the day, they have to be approved by the state," he said.
What a shelter in place could look like, and when could it come?
The mayor conceded such an order would pose "tremendously substantial challenges." The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City is 814, and seven people have died.
The mayor's office said there isn't a definition yet on what a shelter in place might look like, but it is not expected to be a quarantine. It could more resemble the order now in place in the Bay Area.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo this morning said a quarantine would not be happening, and that only the state has the power to order one.
Indeed, the governor's office sought to tamp down talk of a shelter in place in New York City, reemphasizing Cuomo's point that the state would make the ultimate call on any emergency actions.
"The emergency policies that have been issued are of statewide impact, and the Governor is making every effort to coordinate these policies with our surrounding states. Any blanket quarantine or shelter in place policy would require State action and as the Governor has said, there is no consideration of that for any locality at this time," the statement said.
The mayor noted such an order would be unprecedented.
"Based on the constant updates I'm getting and the numbers you're seeing before your very eyes the city and state should resolve this issue in the next 48 hours," de Blasio said.
Concerns over panic-buying
Asked whether even raising the possibility would trigger panic buying de Blasio said "I am course am concerned" but he said it was better to be transparent and honest about what's going on.
The mayor said there would be "leeway" for going to the grocery store and the pharmacy but he noted "We would have to create that from scratch."
While he spoke of an "onslaught" of coronavirus cases, which he said could soon top 10,000 in the city, de Blasio also said he was "not fully comfortable about shelter-in-place" given the magnitude of other problems it would create.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airports and other transit infrastructure, said of the possible shelter-in-place: "The airports are open and will continue to be," according to ABC News.
Should any shelter-in-place order come the NYPD does not anticipate police enforcement, ABC News reported.
"We would encourage, urge and educate," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement provided to ABC News.
"We are confident New Yorkers will do what is necessary to get through this crisis."
Mayor issues call for medical helpers
The mayor also put out a call for anyone with health care skills to step forward and offer their services. They can visit NYC.gov/helpnow.
City hospitals will also soon be able to administer up to 5,000 tests per day, with results delivered in one to two days.
Here is the case breakdown by borough:
Queens: 248
Manhattan: 277
Brooklyn: 157
Bronx: 96
Staten Island: 36
Meanwhile, two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in New York state overnight, with the total number of cases soaring to 1,374, officials said. There are now 12 dead in New York state.
Other key developments in NYC:
* People arrested with flu-like symptoms will not be taken into central booking or a precinct
* Alternate side of the street parking rules are suspended through March 24.
* All ride hailing pools (such as Uber and Lyft) are banned. People who are a couple can ride together.
MTA asks for $3.7 billion federal bailout
The MTA says ridership is down amid the coronavirus outbreak, and officials are asking the federal government for a $3.7 billion bailout.
They say ridership was down 60% on subways and 49% on buses Monday compared with the same day last year, and the amount requested is the estimated loss of revenue if such trends continue for six months.
Business slows to a crawl across the city
It's the new reality for many here in New York City: business has slowed to a crawl or shut down altogether.
Folks had to alter their fitness routines after officials shut down gyms in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Some restaurants or bars temporarily closed. Others focusing on takeout and delivery. Some are offering meal incentives, but business is barely there.
4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19
The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, though they declined to identify them.
Of the four, they say one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.
The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.
Councilman tests positive
Councilman Ritchie Torres announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he will be under quarantine in his Bronx apartment for the next few weeks.
He said he learned this weekend that a senior staff member tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several days.
He said all members of his staff have been quarantined and they are monitoring their health.
Watch Met performances live
The Metropolitan Opera has canceled performances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the Metropolitan Opera has brought down the curtain at least through the end of the month over COVID-19 concerns, the New York City institution will offer another way for audiences to take in its performances.
The Met will stream a title from its Live in HD series each night through the duration of the closure. The performances, originally captured as live broadcasts in movie theatres worldwide, will begin at 7:30 PM from the company's homepage.
Another Yankees minor leaguer tests positive
The New York Yankees have informed their minor league players that another minor leaguer in the organization has tested positive for coronavirus, sources familiar with the message distributed to players told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.
The Yankees have now had two minor league players test positive for coronavirus. The previous player had only spent time in the minor league portion of the Yankees' spring training facility.
The Yankees were among the teams whose major league players had resolved to stay in camp amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, however, manager Aaron Boone left the team's complex in Tampa and said he was driving home to Greenwich, Connecticut.
Michael Bloomberg pledges $40M to fight COVID-19
Former New York City mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced on Tuesday a $40 million commitment to support "immediate action" to fight the spread of the coronavirus in low and middle-income countries.
Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19
A small group kept the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition alive by marching up Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning.
The march, which was not announced, was intended to keep the 258-year-old tradition alive.
Flight returns to JFK Airport over COVID-19 concerns
A flight was forced to return to a terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after concern that a passenger might have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
MARCH 16, 2020
New York City restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
All New York City bars and restaurants are now limited to takeout and delivery only in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
New York City schools closed at least until April 20
New York City schools are now closed and will remain shuttered through at least Monday, April 20, leaving more than 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.
